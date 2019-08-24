Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding in Freshpet (FRPT) as Stock Price Rose; Essex Financial Services Has Boosted Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $306,402 as Share Price Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $270.44. About 304,710 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 48,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 373,019 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,358 shares to 20,514 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,661 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “PAWZ Potential Boosted By These Companies, Among Others – ETF Trends” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2,060 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pitcairn has 1,408 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Ing Groep Nv owns 25,522 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). City Company accumulated 56 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking reported 65,231 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc stated it has 1,000 shares. 17,511 were reported by Fiduciary Company. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 11,555 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.41% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 4,450 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 18,533 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 47,652 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,962 shares to 31,062 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 85,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freshpet, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Freshpet’s (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lovely 349% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Freshpet, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “PAWZ Potential Boosted By These Companies, Among Others – ETF Trends” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Freshpet Inc (FRPT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Invest House Limited Liability holds 54,091 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 2.54M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Kbc Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 416,610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners Limited Liability invested in 48,305 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 57,656 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust holds 99 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 1.32% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 780,397 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 28,800 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 147,145 shares.