Fort Point Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $948,393 as Share Price Declined; Eminence Capital LP Continues to Hold Stake in Haemonetics (HAE)

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 690.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 768,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 880,219 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.93 million, up from 111,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.05. About 275,526 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 157,975 shares. 1,455 are owned by West Oak Capital Limited Co. Wealth Planning Llc owns 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,274 shares. 1,509 are owned by Alexandria Cap Limited Liability. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 5.57% or 10,165 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coatue Mngmt has 271,083 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Curbstone Management Corporation holds 2,612 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.76 million shares. Williams Jones & Associate Llc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 49,708 shares. Capstone Advsr owns 1,388 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Inc has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.76% or 4,882 shares. Foxhaven Asset Mngmt Lp, a Virginia-based fund reported 50,405 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36,786 shares to 79,215 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,493 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

