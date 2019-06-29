Fort Point Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Stock Price Rose; Hollencrest Securities Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $384,430; Stock Price Rose

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 67.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,368 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 7,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 6.51 million shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/05/2018 – SoftBank: Selling Entire Stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 22/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CONFIRMS SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE IN FLIPKART TO WALMART; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Sales Growth as Digital Investments Remain in Focus; 14/03/2018 – Walmart Plans to Expand Grocery Delivery Service (Video); 12/05/2018 – There’s a whole bunch of data in Walmart’s corner that supports the risk it’s taking in buying Flipkart – Here’s five charts that explain:; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers to Foot College Tuition Bills for U.S. Employees; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 18/05/2018 – WALMART SAID IN TALKS TO SELL BRAZIL OPS STAKE FOR BRL8B: VALOR; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Commits to Reduce Emissions by 50 Million Metric Tons in China; 09/05/2018 – News24: Breaking: Walmart acquires 77% in Flipkart for $16 billion#WalmartFlipkart#WalmartFlipkartDeal…

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 5.17M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.52% or 327,042 shares in its portfolio. California-based Capital Invsts has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cleararc Cap Inc reported 0.42% stake. Lsv Asset reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited stated it has 95,222 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Bartlett Ltd Llc holds 10,009 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Westwood Hldg Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Freestone Cap Limited has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Oregon-based Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Middleton And Ma holds 1.67% or 140,149 shares. Rnc Capital Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 819 are held by Somerset Trust. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.25% or 5.35M shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares to 361,144 shares, valued at $40.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 28.71 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 12,072 shares to 24,572 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 57,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian LP accumulated 72,634 shares or 1% of the stock. Welch And Forbes Ltd Co holds 122,895 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Da Davidson Com, Montana-based fund reported 105,533 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 189,670 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 5,460 shares. Personal Cap Advisors owns 0.47% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 427,695 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited has invested 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Lynch In has 2.43% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 75,015 shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.74% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 46,844 shares. M Hldgs has 0.5% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Country Tru Bancorp accumulated 307,909 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Altfest L J Communication holds 4,887 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Heritage Mgmt stated it has 1.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Prio Wealth Partnership owns 457,631 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.