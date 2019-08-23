Fort Point Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Freshpet (FRPT) Holding; Tech Data (TECD) SI Increased By 2.79%

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased Freshpet Inc (FRPT) stake by 38.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as Freshpet Inc (FRPT)’s stock rose 3.06%. The Fort Point Capital Partners Llc holds 48,305 shares with $2.04 million value, down from 78,305 last quarter. Freshpet Inc now has $1.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 68,516 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) had an increase of 2.79% in short interest. TECD’s SI was 1.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.79% from 1.89M shares previously. With 287,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD)’s short sellers to cover TECD’s short positions. The SI to Tech Data Corporation’s float is 5.26%. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 51,693 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. The company has market cap of $3.22 billion. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. The firm also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Freshpet has $4600 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is -8.07% below currents $44.24 stock price. Freshpet had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of FRPT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating.

