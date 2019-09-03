Fort Point Capital Partners Has Cut Position in Heritage Commerce (HTBK) by $597,372; Hap Trading Increased Stake in Nokia (NOK)

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) by 78.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 49,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 13,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168,000, down from 63,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Heritage Commerce Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 109,921 shares traded. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 19.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 14/03/2018 HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 14/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. — UABK

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 440.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 85,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 104,792 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, up from 19,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 9.93 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE NOKIA WINS ITS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT WITH POLISH PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE TO MODERNIZE CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK; 11/04/2018 – VSperf Confirms 6WIND Virtual Accelerator™ Beats OVS-DPDK Performance; 12/03/2018 – New cloud-native Nokia Enterprise Session Border Controller delivers unparalleled security and flexibility for enterprise communications; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA SEES DEAL TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Operating Margin 4.8% Vs 6.3%; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 13/03/2018 – Finland boosts influence on Nokia with $1 billion investment; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO says ZTE U.S. export ban could help it longer-term; 05/04/2018 – OneIndia: Exclusive: Nokia 8110 4G feature phone to launch in next couple of months; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold HTBK shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 1.90% more from 30.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 74,245 shares. Palouse Management invested 0.1% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Goldman Sachs Group holds 109,315 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) or 225,817 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 978,110 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 29,348 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 1.97M shares. Tiedemann Advisors reported 0.34% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 34,234 shares. Maltese Cap Management has 200,315 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,923 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 1.14 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 13,425 shares. 200,578 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Lc.

Analysts await Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HTBK’s profit will be $11.65 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heritage Commerce Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $337,090 activity. Conner Jack W bought $107,951 worth of stock. Hallgrimson Steven L. bought $12,164 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heritage Commerce gets regulatory approvals for Presidio Bank deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Heritage Commerce Corp and Presidio Bank Announce Agreement to Merge – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,560 shares to 1,660 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 83,300 shares to 133,600 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (Call) (NYSE:STZ) by 209,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,400 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the first quarter 2019 in NOK – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James boosts Nokia after earnings; shares +11% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nokia Corporation (NOK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.