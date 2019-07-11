Fort Point Capital Partners Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $471,700; PPL (PPL) Sentiment Is 1.33

PPL Corp (PPL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 288 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 217 sold and trimmed holdings in PPL Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 511.56 million shares, down from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding PPL Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 184 Increased: 225 New Position: 63.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 19.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 265 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Fort Point Capital Partners Llc holds 1,066 shares with $1.90M value, down from 1,331 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $999.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.08 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,046 are owned by Cadinha And Limited Liability. Peoples Services reported 1.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security Savings Bank Of So Dak reported 0.52% stake. Palladium Ptnrs Lc holds 700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B owns 793 shares. Ci Investments Inc has 82,267 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 43,671 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates, Arizona-based fund reported 370 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 3,453 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Finemark Bank reported 7,494 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 8,853 shares or 6.25% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 64,636 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability reported 16,626 shares stake. L And S Advisors Inc holds 1.99% or 8,316 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, February 1. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, March 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $2200 target.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 85,807 shares to 88,307 valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 11,779 shares and now owns 144,879 shares. Docusign Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.64B for 94.75 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $21.74 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $399.70M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 8.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation for 21.16 million shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 350,822 shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grisanti Capital Management Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 134,298 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 2.01% in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 79,432 shares.