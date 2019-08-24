Fort Point Capital Partners Cut Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Shorts at Avid Technology (AVID) Lowered By 8.89%

Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) had a decrease of 8.89% in short interest. AVID’s SI was 3.23M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.89% from 3.55 million shares previously. With 570,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID)’s short sellers to cover AVID’s short positions. The SI to Avid Technology Inc’s float is 8.74%. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 420,012 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC -; 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 31/05/2018 – Avid Technology Names Ken Gayron Chief Fincl Officer; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES SCHEDULE FOR REQUIRED REPAYMENTS OF TERM LOAN; 27/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 26/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 1Q Rev $95M-$105M; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE $404 – $434 MLN; 07/04/2018 – Avid | On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 40.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 6,377 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Fort Point Capital Partners Llc holds 9,450 shares with $507,000 value, down from 15,827 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $199.17B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $256.88 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 124,129 shares. Rmb Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Group Inc One Trading L P holds 7,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has 100,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 1,629 shares. Bancorp Of America De has 19,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 1.85 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw stated it has 243,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,496 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability. Millennium Management owns 144,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 102,447 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 42,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Heritage Investors Management Corporation has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Among 2 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology has $6.5 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.75’s average target is -3.85% below currents $5.98 stock price. Avid Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BWS Financial. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 accumulated 290,342 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company owns 0.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,467 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Co holds 11,664 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pacific Inv Mngmt Co has 121,506 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Verity Verity Ltd invested in 201,304 shares. Retail Bank Of The West has invested 1.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schroder Mngmt has 1.44% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16.53 million shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 134,363 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amer Economic Planning Inc Adv stated it has 6,352 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.63% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7,100 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc has 83,571 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 19.88% above currents $44.96 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, February 25 report. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Northland Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, March 15. Northland Capital has “Sell” rating and $38 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating.