Fort Point Capital Partners Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $346,092; Market Value Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Lifted Its Position

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 36.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 4,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 3.43M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 51,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.71M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 7.44M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,962 shares to 31,062 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 248,451 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.85% stake. Lincoln National Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hallmark Capital Mngmt owns 16,282 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,911 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pnc Fin Serv Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.49M shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 37,248 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Chilton Inv Llc has 5.91% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.25% or 38,003 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,675 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 6,597 shares. Hodges Cap holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,310 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 778,932 shares to 20.92 million shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 239,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,209 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).