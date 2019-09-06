Fort Point Capital Partners Cut Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $471,700; Altria Group (MO) Holder Hikari Tsushin Lifted Its Position by $2.72 Million as Share Price Declined

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 265 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 1,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.13. About 1.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 6.69M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,779 shares to 144,879 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 57,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.68 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

