Fort Point Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB); Hutchinson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Stake by $10.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30962% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 9.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Barraged With Questions by Europe Lawmakers; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Malaysia’s ex-PM banned from leaving the country; 02/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Has a Message: Facebook Will Keep Building; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FOCUSING ON FOUR MAIN ELECTION SECURITY AREAS; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Defends Montanans’ Privacy, Holds Facebook Accountable for Breach of Trust; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 856 shares to 10,386 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 10,620 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP has 153,495 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.43% or 290,167 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 594,655 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 438,762 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 1.76M shares. Majedie Asset holds 2.99% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 1.55M shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 68,662 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.51% or 265,501 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink holds 38,872 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc invested in 0.23% or 35,000 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. 1,000 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J.. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadian Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signature Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 1,075 shares. Country Fincl Bank reported 218,367 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp accumulated 28,029 shares. Baltimore holds 1.36% or 46,727 shares. Sumitomo Life Company holds 1.59% or 70,850 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% or 17,522 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 14.63M shares. Fincl Architects reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Koshinski Asset Inc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,910 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt invested in 1,395 shares. Holderness Invs holds 0.82% or 10,303 shares. Security Natl Trust Company reported 13,542 shares. Regis Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 26,928 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co owns 500,000 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 265 shares to 1,066 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,937 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).