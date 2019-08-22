Fort Point Capital Partners Boosted Stake in Chevron New (CVX); Ebay (EBAY) Holder General American Investors Company Cut Its Stake

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 313,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, down from 438,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 456,954 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 3,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 13,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.52. About 240,137 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Weatherstone Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Southeast Asset Inc owns 1.85% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 56,180 shares. 55,660 are owned by Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bsw Wealth holds 0.22% or 4,543 shares. Benin Corporation accumulated 9,105 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 24,647 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc reported 13,991 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.28% or 109,305 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt has 31,773 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.34% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 607,100 are owned by Adams Natural Fund. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bailard Inc reported 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Golub Gru reported 20,604 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,154 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Iâ€™m More Interested in Buying Uber Stock Than Ever Before – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Surpasses Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 417,955 shares. 40,000 were accumulated by Rbf Cap Limited Co. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Co owns 696,175 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Com holds 1.68% or 56,000 shares. Parsec Fin stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.09% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.46 million shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP accumulated 43,644 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 84,903 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc accumulated 236 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.02M shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 123,593 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Com has 18,357 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes Lc owns 6,818 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advsr Llc has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oxbow Limited Com stated it has 95,225 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.82M for 19.82 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.