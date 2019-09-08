Fort Point Capital Partners Boosted Its Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $436,800 as Stock Rose; High Pointe Capital Management Has Boosted Total Sa (TOT) Stake

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.12 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO HAVE OPTION TO LIFT ARCTIC LNG2 SHR TO 15%: CHALLENGES; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MAERSK DEAL WILL CLOSE MARCH 8; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 13/03/2018 – Total Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $227.45. About 4.13M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – 04/03 The Cable – Tesla, Spotify & Fed; 15/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SUSPENDS MODEL 3 ASSEMBLY LINE FOR 4-5 DAYS: BUZZFEED; 08/03/2018 – Former Tesla Exec: Battery Shortage Looms — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/04/2018 – A major disconnect between Tesla shares, bonds is signaling problems for the stock: Market watcher; 31/05/2018 – TESLA: SANJAY SHAH JOINS AS SVP OF ENERGY OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – CtW Works With Union-Sponsored Pension Funds; Funds Are ‘Substantial’ Tesla Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – In April, Tesla said in a statement it did not require an additional capital raise this year apart from credit lines; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk takes over production for Tesla’s Model 3; 29/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever over faulty Model S steering

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston-based cos. start up, begin commercial operations at LNG facilities – Houston Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CFO: Occidental Petroleum to sell recently acquired campus in Energy Corridor – Houston Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport LNG terminal ships first commissioning cargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 212,040 shares to 167,927 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,132 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2.