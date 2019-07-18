Fort Point Capital Partners Boosted Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Shares Declined; Kepos Capital LP Has Raised Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $4.40 Million

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 430.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 28,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.12. About 498,462 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3432.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 85,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $157.46. About 1.93 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 30,000 shares to 48,305 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,450 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swarthmore Grp has 5,300 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. American Intll Grp has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 292,718 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa accumulated 5,623 shares. Premier Asset Lc invested in 74,270 shares or 2.8% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 2,200 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.77% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 95,724 shares. Hudson Valley Adv invested 1.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Synovus Finance holds 37,257 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,199 shares. Fagan Assocs Incorporated reported 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.82 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cwm holds 0.01% or 2,338 shares. Kingdon Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 4.27 million were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. S&Co Incorporated invested in 3,898 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 sales for $26.67 million activity. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $923,058. The insider Benioff Marc sold 15,000 shares worth $2.25 million. BLOCK KEITH sold $745,750 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 846 shares. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Axa invested 0.41% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 130 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 0.26% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 20,790 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.33% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2.58M shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 115,731 were reported by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com reported 18,755 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 600,162 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. 267,327 were accumulated by Thematic Ptnrs Lc. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Co reported 662 shares stake. Trellus Management Communication Ltd Liability owns 4,000 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Parnassus Ca, a California-based fund reported 600,000 shares.