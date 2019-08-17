Fort LP Upped Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Share Value Rose; Legacy Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by $640,442 as Valuation Declined

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – UNDER PSA, WHICH IS FOR 25 YEARS, BP WILL BE OPERATOR DURING EXPLORATION PHASE HOLDING A 50 PER CENT INTEREST WHILE SOCAR WILL HOLD REMAINING 50 PCT INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses Helge Lund as chairman after turbulent decade; 18/05/2018 – Oil & Gas industry needs to do more on climate change – investors; 07/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE RISES 1 BP TO 4.65 PCT IN MARCH 2 WEEK, HIGHEST SINCE JAN 2014 -MBA; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs rebound in Med on good demand for May bbls; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 15/03/2018 – EIB BOARD APPROVES 932 MILLION EUROS IN FINANCING FOR TRANS-ANATOLIAN PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – BP PAUL ANDERSON WON’T BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION

Fort Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 2,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 10,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 7,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 387,812 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund invested in 1,707 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America accumulated 0.01% or 247 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc stated it has 14,605 shares. Webster Bankshares N A owns 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 34 shares. Advisory Alpha reported 9 shares. Landscape Capital Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,302 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 9,155 shares. Brown Advisory owns 778,372 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv, a Korea-based fund reported 26,900 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.3% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Palestra Management Limited Liability Company holds 6.08% or 752,790 shares in its portfolio. Synovus holds 818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 2,790 shares stake. 928,909 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 178 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 42,152 shares to 119,340 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 43,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,423 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

