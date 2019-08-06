Fort LP Trimmed Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Holding by $1.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Baillie Gifford & Company Position in Zillow Group Class A (Z) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A (Z) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 25,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.98M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 1.72 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG)

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 49,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The hedge fund held 34,110 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 83,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 530,350 shares traded or 22.50% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 46,000 shares. Whittier Tru Communication invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Associates Lc holds 511,335 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn reported 19 shares stake. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc owns 7,594 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.75 million shares. Bailard stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) or 210,529 shares. South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 96,767 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset Limited Liability holds 1.25M shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 151,300 shares. 1.10M are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Diversified Tru Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,925 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 15,261 shares to 54,308 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 9,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).