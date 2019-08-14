Fort LP Trimmed Its Position in Tupperware Brands (TUP) by $427,250 as Shares Declined; As Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 133,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 242,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.79 million, down from 376,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 179,570 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 8,793 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 25,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $694.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 859,726 shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs reported 575 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.11% or 4,571 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Legal General Gp Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Midas Mngmt Corp invested in 0.86% or 17,500 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru invested in 0.04% or 1,115 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 15,297 shares. Nordea has 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 41,663 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.11% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co holds 17,595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.16% or 2,706 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 0% or 51,592 shares. 15,033 are owned by Columbus Circle.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 53,345 shares to 310,823 shares, valued at $36.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group stated it has 127,320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 40,387 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 65,871 shares. Huber Cap Management Ltd Co holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 643,706 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 146,955 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 102,378 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 14,000 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Zeke Advisors Llc reported 0.03% stake. Northern Trust reported 780,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 131,663 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Com reported 772,914 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19M for 5.56 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,641 shares to 12,656 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).