Fort LP Trimmed Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Position as Stock Value Declined; Fortinet (FTNT) Position Boosted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 51,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 122,241 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 174,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 816,373 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8653.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 4,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 4,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 49 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.31 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,954 shares to 11,680 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,659 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 323,025 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 476,534 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 96,267 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Parkside Fincl National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 193 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.14% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 40,041 shares. Zacks stated it has 66,883 shares. Petrus Lta owns 0.06% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 7,145 shares. Alps accumulated 0% or 8,718 shares. Quantbot LP owns 48,436 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 1,449 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc stated it has 87,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.