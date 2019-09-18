Fort LP Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Increased Its Cyrusone (CONE) Position by $6.50 Million as Stock Rose

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 78.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 93,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 25,382 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $758,000, down from 119,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 285,340 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 03/04/2018 – MinZengWSJ: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 113,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 613,053 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.39M, up from 499,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 31,864 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 33,403 shares to 697,830 shares, valued at $27.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 7,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,443 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 138,060 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Kbc Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 80,540 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.09% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 14,297 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Com accumulated 0.22% or 18,700 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.07% or 8,683 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 11,175 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 64,498 shares. 857,667 were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 169 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 504,370 shares. Hodges Management Inc reported 114,719 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Inv LP owns 338,955 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 9,152 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

