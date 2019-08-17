Fort LP Raised Pool (POOL) Holding; Shorts at Torm Plc – Class A (TRMD) Raised By 150%

Fort Lp increased Pool Corporation (POOL) stake by 32.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 2,769 shares as Pool Corporation (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Fort Lp holds 11,310 shares with $1.87 million value, up from 8,541 last quarter. Pool Corporation now has $7.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $194.95. About 238,651 shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity. The insider Arvan Peter D bought $93,598.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

