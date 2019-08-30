Fort LP Raised Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC LONDON ORDINARY SH (HCHDF) Sellers Increased By 2.6% Their Shorts

Fort Lp increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 51.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 3,945 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Fort Lp holds 11,637 shares with $1.03 million value, up from 7,692 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $115.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 1.41M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B

HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC LONDON ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had an increase of 2.6% in short interest. HCHDF’s SI was 149,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.6% from 146,100 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 375 days are for HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC LONDON ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s short sellers to cover HCHDF’s short positions. It closed at $2.784 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 was made by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has 112,784 shares. Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Valley National Advisers invested in 0.19% or 7,474 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha owns 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 11,522 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 670 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp stated it has 4,193 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Frontier Inv Company accumulated 0.03% or 4,671 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 0.02% or 5,230 shares. Narwhal Capital holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 20,052 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Permit Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,645 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.49% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advisors Capital Management Limited Liability invested 1.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jpmorgan Chase reported 17.50M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Fort Lp decreased Hp Inc stake by 146,206 shares to 94,535 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valvoline Inc stake by 149,005 shares and now owns 81,974 shares. Tegna Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.28% above currents $72.33 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It also explores for dore and concentrates. It has a 107.08 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds 100% interests in Arcata site, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru; and Inmaculada underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, as well as holds interests in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.