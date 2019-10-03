Fort LP Raised Crane Co (CR) Position By $425,956; Mason Street Advisors Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake By $444,672

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc acquired 2,316 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 342,644 shares with $66.13 million value, up from 340,328 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $511.19B valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.18. About 9.77M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Joe Barton Discusses Paul Ryan and Facebook Hearing (Video); 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 04/04/2018 – FB: EVENTS, GROUPS APIS WON’T BE AVAILABLE TO NEW DEVELOPERS; 10/04/2018 – Philippines’ leader did not buy data to win election – spokesman; 02/05/2018 – Snap’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 this quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook over use of personal data – report; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S WEHNER: HARD TO PINPOINT GDPR IMPACT BEYOND EUROPE

Fort Lp increased Crane Co (CR) stake by 24.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 5,132 shares as Crane Co (CR)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Fort Lp holds 25,836 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 20,704 last quarter. Crane Co now has $4.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 104,186 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Large Internet stocks ‘compelling’ heading into earnings – RBC – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Time to Friend Facebook Stock as FB Nears Major Support – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU rules against Facebook in takedown case – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 23.98% above currents $179.18 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 16,718 shares to 113,493 valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 15,679 shares and now owns 623,383 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 124,100 shares stake. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,840 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bainco Interest accumulated 39,810 shares. Alta Cap Management Limited Company reported 5.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.15% stake. Corvex Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bb&T has 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 287,934 shares. 42,565 were reported by Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Company. 35,454 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. The New York-based Joel Isaacson Co Limited Co has invested 2.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swiss National Bank owns 7.82 million shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. 1,525 are owned by Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company. 8,545 are owned by Homrich And Berg. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,244 shares stake.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag has 2,692 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 517 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 312,609 were reported by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 15,032 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 5,694 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 198 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company owns 107,877 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 300 shares. Argyle has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity. Shares for $154,767 were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L.

Fort Lp decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,462 shares to 29,269 valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 33,788 shares and now owns 46,835 shares. Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) was reduced too.