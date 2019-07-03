Fort LP Position in Juniper Networks (JNPR) Has Trimmed by $4.32 Million; Boeing Co Com (BA) Shareholder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 65.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 166,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 254,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 2.66M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $113.71M for 20.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.12% EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,679 shares to 10,448 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. The insider Koley Bikash sold 7,101 shares worth $177,525. rahim rami also sold $279,027 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 344,178 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Llc holds 0.35% or 326,545 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 13,190 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 3.62M shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd owns 122,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 61,072 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Lc invested in 36,023 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Westpac accumulated 22,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 572,142 shares in its portfolio. 283,170 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 98,125 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated accumulated 111,700 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 3.30 million shares. Sei Investments Com owns 340,219 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.09% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Tech Talk in June 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Juniper Is Set Up For A Tough Start To 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper Networks, Inc. declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LINE Accelerates Network Expansion and Growth through Continued Long-Term Partnership with Juniper Networks – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Capital LP holds 0.01% or 50 shares. 1St Source State Bank holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,450 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Country Tru Bancorp has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 321 shares. Iberiabank invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,779 are held by Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Ancora reported 19,667 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd holds 17 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.22% or 1,445 shares. Churchill Mngmt reported 1.63% stake. The Maryland-based Macroview Inv Management Limited Co has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested in 1,789 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Roundview Ltd invested in 0.65% or 7,175 shares. 19,109 are held by Webster Savings Bank N A.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Boeing Subpoenaed For 787 Dreamliner Records – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mega Order For Airbus And Boeing In Paris – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BOEING 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.92 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.