Fort LP Maintains Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX); Logmein (LOGM) Holder Earnest Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $2.35 Million

Fort Lp increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 5,040 shares as the company's stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 39,290 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $65.92. About 466,648 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 99.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 33,044 shares as the company's stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 42 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 33,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 310,003 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $520.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 3,342 shares to 775 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,890 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 15.88 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.