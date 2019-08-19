Fort LP Lowered Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stake by $2.28 Million as Share Value Declined; As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Value Declined, Fsi Group Has Lifted by $532,886 Its Stake

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 51,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 122,241 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 174,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 174,968 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 414,435 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,616 shares to 6,413 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares to 270,920 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).