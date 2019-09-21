Fort LP Lifted Stake in Analog Devices (ADI); Grand Jean Capital Management Has Cut Visa (V) Stake as Stock Rose

Fort Lp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 3,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 25,956 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 22,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 2.41M shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 2,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 98,616 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.12 million, down from 101,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,986 shares to 12,205 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,266 shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.