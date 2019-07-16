Fort LP Lifted Masimo (MASI) Holding By $414,138; Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DNKN in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, June 24. Argus Research downgraded the shares of DNKN in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. See Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $68.0000 78.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

Fort Lp increased Masimo Corp (MASI) stake by 30.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 3,001 shares as Masimo Corp (MASI)’s stock rose 10.10%. The Fort Lp holds 12,724 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 9,723 last quarter. Masimo Corp now has $8.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.23. About 160,005 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 23,600 shares. 4,605 are held by Jump Trading Limited Liability. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Company owns 684 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northstar Group Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 150 shares. Trexquant Investment L P holds 10,733 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Weiss Multi holds 0.25% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 131,004 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 15,169 shares. Hemenway Trust Lc holds 5,966 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated owns 7.46M shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability reported 47,261 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 25,400 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 0.05% stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 117,127 shares.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 340,622 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 29.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Delivery Transform Dunkin’ Brands’ Business? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2019: SFLY,BYND,BID,GRUB,DNKN – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Microgrids To Play Key Role In EV Scalability; 3PL Winnowing To Come Not From Digital Disruption – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Restaurant Stocks Set to Deliver a Beat This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invs Incorporated has 0.95% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 335,636 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) or 1,035 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt reported 76,435 shares. Proshare Limited Co has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com holds 6,606 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.04% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Hl Financial Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 39,683 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Eaton Vance invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com reported 71,160 shares. Caxton Associates Lp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 2,900 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Natixis reported 0.09% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.06% stake.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Masimo (MASI) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How The Parts Add Up: SPLG Targets $38 – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add Bruker (BRKR) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Outlook for Medical Instruments Industry Bleak – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $490,000 activity. Coleman Jon had sold 2,000 shares worth $250,000.