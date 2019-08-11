Fort LP Increases Holding in Sysco (SYY); Rr Advisors Lowered Stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) as Valuation Declined

Fort Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 9,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 34,011 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 24,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.06M shares traded or 61.68% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 43,460 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,873 shares to 80,623 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 51,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,241 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Inc invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 10,367 shares. Capital Investors reported 18.05 million shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt accumulated 23,166 shares. Covington Capital Management owns 1,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lakeview Ltd Com holds 4,262 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Davis R M accumulated 0.01% or 4,744 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 14,515 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0.22% or 406,529 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 146,731 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 112,100 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,309 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 119,346 shares. Montecito Bank & Tru has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 4,020 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd stated it has 7,811 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.