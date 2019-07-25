Fort LP Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) Trimmed by $3.17 Million; Smith Moore & Company Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Raised by $376,538 as Share Price Rose

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 43,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,423 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 73,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 385,520 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 5.36M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FleishmanHillard Appoints Marjorie Benzkofer Chief Strategy Officer – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ari Weiss Elevated to Chief Creative Officer of DDB Worldwide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Publicis takes on rivals and consultants with Epsilon purchase – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ad giants slip after Publicis revenue disappointment – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8,025 shares to 28,546 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inc reported 600 shares. Motco owns 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 240 shares. Whittier Trust Com has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 84 shares. Horan Cap Llc holds 295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 62,669 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Cna reported 0.53% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Centurylink Management has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Sterling Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 9,993 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 19,728 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 13,114 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3,972 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Country Club Na holds 1.08% or 125,643 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bancorporation Division accumulated 6,952 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Mngmt Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 37,552 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Company invested in 149,088 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 5.51M shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank reported 10,908 shares stake. North Point Managers Oh owns 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,000 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,422 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd holds 14,444 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Trust Invest Advsrs, Indiana-based fund reported 29,419 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 344,571 shares. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Natl Trust holds 236,686 shares. The Rhode Island-based Richard C Young & Commerce Ltd has invested 2.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stanley reported 38,730 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 797 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,650 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,295 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.