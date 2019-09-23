Fort LP Holding In Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Was Has Lifted; North Point Portfolio Managers Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Lowered by $497,406 as Share Value Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 226,033 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61 million, down from 231,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $104.2. About 529,233 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Fort Lp increased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 167.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 5,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 9,467 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 3,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 137,904 shares traded. Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 28.01 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,412 shares to 38,231 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 31,437 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Inc Llc has 64,064 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.04% or 2.93 million shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi owns 6,920 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Freestone Hldgs Limited stated it has 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors owns 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 77,279 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kensico Cap Mgmt Corporation has 2.86M shares. North Star Asset Management has 1.29% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 181,065 shares. Rampart Inv Management Com Limited Liability Com invested in 9,198 shares. Sandy Spring Bank invested in 2,789 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Homrich Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,998 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 505 shares. 4,494 were accumulated by Condor Capital Mgmt. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 184,596 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,986 shares to 12,205 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 273,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,470 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 125,652 shares. Denali Advsr Llc reported 129,100 shares. Moreover, Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 8,064 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has invested 2.22% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Gam Ag owns 20,147 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Voya Limited Liability has invested 0% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 500 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability has 1.08% invested in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 194,332 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs accumulated 20,955 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Communications reported 0.03% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).