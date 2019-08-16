Fort LP Holding in Church & Dwight (CHD) Upped by $599,808; As Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Wealthtrust Fairport Trimmed Holding by $420,000

Fort Lp increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 8,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 38,223 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 29,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 1.07M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 6,654 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 18,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 984,588 shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 EPS $1.92-EPS $2.02; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wolverine World Wide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWW); 07/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN UPON RETIREMENT OF TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

More recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,864 shares to 5,836 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 35,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,379 shares, and cut its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M accumulated 8,905 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). U S Glob Invsts stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 12,675 were reported by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 46,032 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Valmark Advisers Incorporated has 4,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo owns 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,646 shares. Df Dent And Communication invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 567,695 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 5,875 shares. Sei Invests has 137,294 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $75,528 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BOROMISA JEFFREY M, worth $279,200 on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru Com accumulated 7,364 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 29,547 shares. Atlanta Mngmt Com L L C holds 1.18 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 262,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 4,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund accumulated 9,683 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 206,967 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 76,624 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 814,117 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 11,866 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 21,395 shares. 263 are owned by Whittier. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,372 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 31,411 shares.

More notable recent Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Spark Networks to Ring NYSE Opening Bell on August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JC Penney Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Alibaba shares pop after earnings beat thanks to e-commerce, cloud as analysts see a big rally ahead – CNBC” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Deere Reports Q3 Earnings Miss, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,877 shares to 61,605 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).