Fort LP Has Upped Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stake by $837,522; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Diligent Investors Has Upped Its Stake

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

Fort Lp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 51.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 18,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 53,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 35,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 713,213 shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

