Fort LP Has Upped Its Hershey Co (HSY) Holding by $509,466; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shares Rose, Holder Riverpark Advisors Cut Its Position by $1.11 Million

Fort Lp increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 4,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The hedge fund held 21,811 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 17,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $155.48. About 1.21 million shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 12,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 39,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.15M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. 556,917 shares valued at $69.18M were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL on Tuesday, May 7.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,796 shares to 16,191 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 43,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,423 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

