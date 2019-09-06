Fort LP Has Trimmed Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $1.59 Million as Share Price Declined; As Ambarella Shs (AMBA) Share Price Rose, Holder Redmond Asset Management Lowered by $350,235 Its Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (AMBA) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 13,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 21,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.18% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 572,218 shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA)

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 27,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 80,623 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 108,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 6.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 7,630 shares to 64,349 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 10,455 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 17,890 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 200 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 5,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 18,388 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 176,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested in 8,000 shares. Gru One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). 394,410 are held by Baillie Gifford &. First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 24,595 shares. 62,581 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 11,273 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,676 shares to 7,071 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 7,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.65 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.