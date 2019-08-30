Fort LP Has Raised Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $591,213 as Valuation Rose; Edge Wealth Management Holds Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 18,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 49,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 31,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 733,145 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma

Fort Lp increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 4,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 16,319 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 12,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 400,097 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 62,936 shares to 19,158 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 12,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,472 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,660 shares to 54,374 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,452 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.