Fort LP Has Raised Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holding by $581,440 as Stock Value Rose; As Cummins Ord (CMI) Valuation Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Cut Holding

Fort Lp increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 9,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 34,731 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 25,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 253,623 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.06. About 409,030 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital stated it has 10,120 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Yhb Inv Inc stated it has 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Conning owns 281,388 shares. Donaldson Management holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 181,297 shares. 207,975 were reported by Pnc Serv. Trust Communication Of Vermont has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 2,689 shares. Landscape Lc reported 3,302 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 6,329 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 163 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Communications holds 2,389 shares. Element Capital Management accumulated 0.12% or 24,313 shares. Churchill Corporation invested in 12,757 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 20,139 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Pension Serv has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Samlyn Lc holds 740,159 shares. Fmr Lc reported 8.80 million shares stake. Raymond James And Associates owns 282,420 shares. 39,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Maryland Mgmt holds 0.03% or 3,419 shares in its portfolio. 347,168 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. 694 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Gradient Invests Limited holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 127,540 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 2,054 shares. Causeway Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.47% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 2.27 million shares. 121,430 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 166,343 shares to 88,455 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 38,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Leidos (LDOS) Announces US Air Force Awards it Task Order to Support ISR Operations – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LDOS or LMT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) CEO Roger Krone on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.