Fort LP Has Lifted Its Amdocs LTD (DOX) Position; Broadfin Capital Lowered By $625,800 Its Dexcom (DXCM) Stake

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 6.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 4,200 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 63,300 shares with $9.49 million value, down from 67,500 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $14.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $154.63. About 273,853 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes

Fort Lp increased Amdocs Ltd (DOX) stake by 14.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 5,040 shares as Amdocs Ltd (DOX)’s stock rose 16.47%. The Fort Lp holds 39,290 shares with $2.44M value, up from 34,250 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd now has $9.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 135,114 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L stake by 429,979 shares to 676,879 valued at $29.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRTX) stake by 51,900 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.33M for 203.46 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Among 6 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Dexcom has $19500 highest and $15000 lowest target. $177.43’s average target is 14.74% above currents $154.63 stock price. Dexcom had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, August 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $19500 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18600 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1.

Fort Lp decreased Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 143,038 shares to 131,825 valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 10,420 shares and now owns 7,196 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

