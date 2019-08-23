Fort LP Has Decreased By $4.32 Million Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) Sentiment Is 1.8

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 18 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 10 reduced and sold their equity positions in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Fort Lp decreased Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) stake by 65.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp sold 166,343 shares as Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Fort Lp holds 88,455 shares with $2.34 million value, down from 254,798 last quarter. Juniper Networks Inc now has $8.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 1.09M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – NexusTours remains at the technological forefront at the Juniper SUMMIT 2018; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 10/05/2018 – Juniper Networks to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.78M for 14.29 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Fort Lp increased Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) stake by 15,261 shares to 54,308 valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 9,085 shares and now owns 34,731 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Juniper Networks Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Juniper Networks prices senior notes offering due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper: Challenges Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks flat with in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 8.83% above currents $23.43 stock price. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Sell” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $27 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management invested in 6.09M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3.28M shares. Verition Fund Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 43,297 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 2,550 shares. Trexquant Lp accumulated 71,748 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 375,500 shares in its portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 8,757 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership. Ameritas Prns reported 6,539 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.04% or 554,115 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Sg Americas Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 98,125 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.16% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 186,960 shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 3,119 shares traded. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) has risen 2.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $56.94 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 45.39 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of California.