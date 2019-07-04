Fort LP Has Cut Yum Brands (YUM) Position; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Cut Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) Holding By $425,859

Fort Lp decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 23.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp sold 12,392 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Fort Lp holds 41,472 shares with $4.14 million value, down from 53,864 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $33.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 1.05 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) stake by 49.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 8,691 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC)’s stock declined 22.18%. The Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 8,798 shares with $433,000 value, down from 17,489 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp. now has $7.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 994,351 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. Gibbs David W had sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83M. $259,808 worth of stock was sold by Lowings Anthony on Tuesday, January 15. 13,986 shares were sold by Creed Greg, worth $1.32M on Monday, February 11. Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of stock or 2,652 shares.

Fort Lp increased Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) stake by 7,397 shares to 30,820 valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,152 shares and now owns 20,863 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Yum Brands had 14 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, January 11. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. Argus Research maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 373,769 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 6,076 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 7,250 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Lc has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 5,203 are held by Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 316 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 23,895 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.36% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). National Pension Serv stated it has 0.16% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cohen Klingenstein Llc has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). West Coast Finance Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Covington Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,278 shares. Montag A Assoc Inc invested in 3,201 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.92M for 7.04 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl stake by 76,349 shares to 2.13 million valued at $56.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) stake by 3,319 shares and now owns 608,806 shares. At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was raised too.

