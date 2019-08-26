Fort LP Has Boosted Stake in Hillenbrand (HI); Minerva Advisors Lifted Its Position in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) by $665,180

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 2,231 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN

Fort Lp increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 11,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The hedge fund held 44,928 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 33,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 612,222 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 805,305 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has 612,908 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Comerica Bankshares owns 62,242 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 34 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.09% or 36,744 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 14,896 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company invested in 153,579 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 23,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Comm has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Sterling Invest Management reported 10,466 shares. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.14% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Valley National Advisers has 2,145 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 279,472 shares to 274,863 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 63,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747 shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 77,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 18,543 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Pennsylvania-based Minerva Limited has invested 0.92% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 115,768 shares. Needham Lc holds 29,972 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. North Star Mngmt holds 0.02% or 12,675 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Moreover, Mill Road Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 6.66% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn invested in 1 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Harbert Fund Advsrs Incorporated reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Renaissance Technology Llc stated it has 128,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).