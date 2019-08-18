Fort LP Has Boosted Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $553,770; Harding Loevner LP Boosted Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding

Fort Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 11,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 8,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 71,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.10M, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.55 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 10.18M shares to 6.94 million shares, valued at $196.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc reported 11,466 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 30,279 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,666 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.24% or 3.24 million shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,680 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 43,216 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id accumulated 7,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blue Finance Capital holds 19,189 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs holds 1.09M shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.32% stake. Asset Inc reported 58,205 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Monetary Group Inc stated it has 9,350 shares. 9,771 were accumulated by Sun Life Incorporated. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 601,779 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 732,065 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Corsair Capital Lp owns 6,527 shares. Eagleclaw Managment holds 5.4% or 62,300 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Epoch Invest Prns holds 1.94% or 2.34M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 3.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yhb Invest holds 128,942 shares. 105,493 are held by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Com. 106,026 were accumulated by Texas Yale Corp. Moreover, Primecap Ca has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 850,800 shares. Naples Glob Ltd reported 44,878 shares stake. Colonial Tru Advsrs, South Carolina-based fund reported 128,274 shares. Sns Group Limited Liability Company invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 56,797 shares. Cutler Management Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,150 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,864 shares to 5,836 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 112,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,534 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).