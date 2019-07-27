Fort LP Has Boosted Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position; Fairpointe Capital Has Boosted Smith & Nephew (SNN) Holding By $314,240

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Smith & Nephew (SNN) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 7,856 shares as Smith & Nephew (SNN)’s stock rose 10.02%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 224,316 shares with $9.00 million value, up from 216,460 last quarter. Smith & Nephew now has $19.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 579,596 shares traded or 33.81% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 17.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty

Fort Lp increased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 31.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 2,412 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock declined 0.06%. The Fort Lp holds 10,049 shares with $2.05 million value, up from 7,637 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $8.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 134,221 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences

Among 3 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, February 22. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Fort Lp decreased Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) stake by 49,011 shares to 34,110 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) stake by 16,748 shares and now owns 63,481 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Of America stated it has 50,969 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Tuttle Tactical has 0.07% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cwm Lc reported 82 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,960 shares. 11,151 are owned by Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.41% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 518,789 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Landscape Cap Mngmt invested in 2,819 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Dock Street Asset Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 3,000 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.16% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 3,481 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 654,185 shares to 2.66 million valued at $54.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 11,141 shares and now owns 260,369 shares. New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was reduced too.

