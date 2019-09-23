Fort LP Has Boosted Its Lennox Intl (LII) Stake; 3 Analysts Bullish Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Fort Lp increased Lennox Intl Inc (LII) stake by 41.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 1,656 shares as Lennox Intl Inc (LII)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Fort Lp holds 5,610 shares with $1.54M value, up from 3,954 last quarter. Lennox Intl Inc now has $9.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $239.85. About 119,192 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 3 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $124.33’s average target is 17.86% above currents $105.49 stock price. Exact Sciences had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. See Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $143.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $109 New Target: $115 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

The stock increased 1.46% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 3.46 million shares traded or 119.92% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.66 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Exact’s Cologuard for younger people – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Piper likes Edwards Lifesciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EXAS August 9th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo L P stated it has 68,819 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 34,625 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 3.14 million shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability has 76,011 shares. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) stated it has 32,050 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested 0.05% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 204,586 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 60 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc reported 0.04% stake. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 5,595 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,125 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc stated it has 0.82% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sit Assocs invested in 31,250 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Amgen, Apache, Chewy, Clorox, Concho Resources, Disney, Edwards Lifesciences, Occidental and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lennox International to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Fort Lp decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 3,986 shares to 12,205 valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 13,062 shares and now owns 34,745 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 10,248 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 3,402 shares. 4,979 were accumulated by Brinker Capital Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 59,598 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% or 4,509 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,577 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Aperio Gru Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). International Group accumulated 69,231 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 1,024 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 736 shares. 2,135 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Among 3 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $259.25’s average target is 8.09% above currents $239.85 stock price. Lennox International had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $272 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.