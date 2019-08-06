Fort LP Has Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Position; VMware, Inc. (VMW) Had 9 Analysts Last Week

Fort Lp increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 141.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 19,073 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Fort Lp holds 32,562 shares with $1.73M value, up from 13,489 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $20.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 5.69 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

Among 17 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. VMware had 31 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has "Hold" rating given on Friday, March 1 by Maxim Group. Stifel Nicolaus maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, March 1 with "Hold" rating. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The firm has "Hold" rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with "Overweight" on Thursday, April 18. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

18/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $192 New Target: $206 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $190 New Target: $210 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155. About 980,528 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $63.43 billion. The Company’s virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of services and products designed to deliver a software-defined data center, run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. It has a 32.43 P/E ratio. The firm offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. Another trade for 2,850 shares valued at $151,022 was made by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Fort Lp decreased Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 42,152 shares to 119,340 valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 35,758 shares and now owns 41,379 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

