Fort LP Decreased Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position By $2.49 Million; Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) Sentiment Is 1.42

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 68 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 48 reduced and sold their positions in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 23.23 million shares, up from 22.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 23 Increased: 37 New Position: 31.

Fort Lp decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 64.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Lp sold 8,740 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Fort Lp holds 4,914 shares with $1.40 million value, down from 13,654 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $12.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $262.33. About 300,469 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 21.22% above currents $262.33 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Monday, September 9 to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 0.05% or 4,079 shares. Glenview Ltd stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 18,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cognios Cap Limited Liability reported 5,011 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 5,421 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 1,225 shares. Moreover, Amer Intll Gru has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Macquarie Gp Limited holds 41,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 1,717 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.79% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hsbc Holdg Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,953 shares.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45 million for 17.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Centene and WellCare Announce Agreement Between WellCare and Anthem, Inc., to Divest Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Centene-WellCare merger continues with 17 states’ approval – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Health Care Insurance and Health Care REITs See Safety Trade During Market Panic – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Forbes Ranks WellCare among Best Employers for New Grads in 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Fort Lp increased Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) stake by 13,651 shares to 36,138 valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 3,628 shares and now owns 5,180 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lumber Liquidators too expensive, says founder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lumber Liquidators hears from investor group – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lumber Liquidators settles overtime case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $275.35 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

The stock increased 2.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 654,781 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) has declined 64.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment