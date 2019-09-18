Fort LP Decreased Its Western Un Co (WU) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)

Among 5 analysts covering Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caseys General Stores has $17000 highest and $12300 lowest target. $158.50’s average target is -3.57% below currents $164.36 stock price. Caseys General Stores had 9 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 11. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $15800 target in Thursday, August 29 report. Sidoti maintained Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Sidoti has “Neutral” rating and $16600 target. See Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $169.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Neutral Old Target: $147.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $144.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Fort Lp decreased Western Un Co (WU) stake by 52.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Lp sold 143,038 shares as Western Un Co (WU)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Fort Lp holds 131,825 shares with $2.62 million value, down from 274,863 last quarter. Western Un Co now has $9.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 2.44M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

CaseyÂ’s General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and CaseyÂ’s General Store names. The company has market cap of $6.04 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 27.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.36. About 72,232 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsr reported 1,985 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Natixis L P has invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Twin Tree Management L P reported 19,010 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 7,110 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1,268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Usa Portformulas Corp stated it has 0.27% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Next Finance Gru Incorporated accumulated 32 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,796 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 5,395 shares. 32,316 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. 1,572 are held by Two Sigma Limited Com. Menta Cap Ltd Co holds 7,224 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.19M for 12.09 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.