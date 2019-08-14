Fort LP Decreased Its Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holding; Deswell Industries Inchares (DSWL) SI Decreased By 77.78%

Fort Lp decreased Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) stake by 66.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp sold 17,090 shares as Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)’s stock declined 32.61%. The Fort Lp holds 8,793 shares with $225,000 value, down from 25,883 last quarter. Tupperware Brands Corp now has $671.10 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 351,531 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Mgmt Inc owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Northern Tru Corporation invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). 22,031 were reported by Victory Cap Inc. Automobile Association holds 7,915 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 472,596 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 110 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 7,293 shares. 65,220 were accumulated by Invesco. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 1.11 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 13,000 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 135,237 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. Another trade for 33,500 shares valued at $502,369 was bought by GOINGS E V. Shares for $59,985 were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III.

Fort Lp increased Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) stake by 2,965 shares to 9,333 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 8,254 shares and now owns 32,874 shares. Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) was raised too.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19 million for 5.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.