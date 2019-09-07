Fort LP Cut Its Holding in Viacom New (VIAB) by $1.18 Million as Share Price Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Saybrook Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 42,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 119,340 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 161,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 9.04M shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO PLAN FIRST PROPOSAL FOR VIACOM DEAL WITHIN DAYS; 08/03/2018 – Viacom Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS ITS BOARD DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: EXPECT OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 02/04/2018 – CBS set to make below-market bid for Viacom; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 17/04/2018 – On the Heels of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter of Growth the 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return to NYC and Air Live from Radio

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 13,750 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 16,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “West Coast Volumes Poised To Rip – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And Inc accumulated 0.17% or 8,642 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.34% or 3.18 million shares. 11,618 are owned by Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa accumulated 107,276 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Co stated it has 30,200 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated reported 67,063 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.45% or 77,191 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.4% or 4,746 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 193,972 shares. 1,210 are owned by Barr E S. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,831 shares. 18,071 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsrs.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $301.56 million for 8.51 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.