Fort LP Boosted Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Position By $408,894; ORSTED A/S ORDINARY SHARES (DOGEF) Sellers Decreased By 17.07% Their Shorts

Fort Lp increased Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) stake by 167.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 5,926 shares as Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 27.42%. The Fort Lp holds 9,467 shares with $656,000 value, up from 3,541 last quarter. Manhattan Assocs Inc now has $5.12B valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 341,528 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 186,146 shares. Fosun Interest Ltd has invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). First Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 11,299 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 6.72 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 34,430 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 6.33M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com invested in 113,572 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 438,386 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,943 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Ghp Investment Advisors has invested 0.18% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 81,912 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 20.59% above currents $79.61 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, August 12.