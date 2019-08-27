Forrester Resh (FORR) Share Price Declined While Wellington Management Group Llp Decreased by $19.06 Million Its Stake; China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Share Price Declined While Shah Capital Management Lifted Holding by $948,000

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Forrester Resh Inc (FORR) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 397,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.82 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Forrester Resh Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 42,883 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.03 TO $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 Rev $352M-$360M; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 EPS $1.03-EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – Forrester Research To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 01/05/2018 – Mobile Labs To Sponsor Forrester’s Digital Transformation 2018 Next Week in Chicago; 17/04/2018 – Forrester Research To Broadcast Its First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 38,827 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “China Yuchai International to Pay Cash Dividend for FY2018 on July 19, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Eberspaecher Yuchai Joint Venture Company Formally Incorporated – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “China Yuchai Announces the Dissolution of Venture Lewis Limited Subsidiary – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is China Yuchai (CYD) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

