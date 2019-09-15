Forrester Research Inc. (FORR)’s Financial Results Comparing With QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) and QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) compete against each other in the Research Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forrester Research Inc. 45 1.64 N/A 0.23 207.59 QIAGEN N.V. 38 5.10 N/A 0.80 46.97

Table 1 demonstrates Forrester Research Inc. and QIAGEN N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. QIAGEN N.V. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forrester Research Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Forrester Research Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forrester Research Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 0.9% QIAGEN N.V. 0.00% 7.3% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Forrester Research Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. QIAGEN N.V.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

Forrester Research Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, QIAGEN N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. QIAGEN N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forrester Research Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forrester Research Inc. and QIAGEN N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57% and 72.6%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Forrester Research Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.6% are QIAGEN N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forrester Research Inc. -4.71% 0.96% -5.72% 5.95% 2.22% 5.88% QIAGEN N.V. -5.94% -7.3% -2.36% 0.88% 4.37% 9.49%

For the past year Forrester Research Inc. has weaker performance than QIAGEN N.V.

Summary

QIAGEN N.V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Forrester Research Inc.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making. The RoleView research offerings consist of cross-linked documents that interconnect the companyÂ’s playbooks, reports, data, product rankings, best practices, evaluation tools, and research archives, which are provided through role-based Websites. It also offers Leadership Boards that are peer groups for executives and other senior leaders at large organizations. In addition, the company provides data products and services, including Customer Experience Index, a framework for assessing and measuring customer experience quality; Consumer Technographics that offers insights into how technology impacts the way consumers select, purchase, use, and communicate about products and services; Business Technographics, which provides assessments of what motivates businesses to choose certain technologies and vendors, as well as measures and reports on the current information consumption patterns of key influencers for large technology purchases; and ForecastView, an ongoing data program that provides a detailed evaluation of market size, based on expert analysis and quantitative insights from consumer and business surveys. Further, it offers consulting services to assist clients in developing and executing technology and business strategy, informing critical decisions, and reducing business risk, as well as hosts various events. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; and through independent sales representatives in selected locations internationally. Forrester Research, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. It offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. The company provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, a cloud-based platform that interprets data from next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based decision support solution; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and select gene-and pathway-specific solutions from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. It also offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. The companyÂ’s automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories; Modaplex, a multimodal automation system; QIAcube, a sample processing instrument; EZ1 Advanced XL for automated nucleic acid purification; QIAxcel for nucleic acid separation; QIAscout that enables researchers to select and isolate viable single cells; PyroMark, a detection platform that enables real-time analysis and quantification of genetic mutations and DNA methylation patterns; QIAgility, a benchtop instrument; and ESEQuant instruments that enable optical measurement for point of need molecular testing in healthcare and other applications. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has a partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop gene expression profiles for immuno-oncology therapies. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.